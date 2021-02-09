Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. Dundee Securities decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DPMLF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

