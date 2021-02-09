Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,780 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

