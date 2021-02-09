Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 145.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PETS opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $3,708,300. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

