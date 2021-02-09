Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,919. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

