Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $420,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

