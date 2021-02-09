Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

