Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,734 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $369.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.52 and a 200 day moving average of $273.13. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $382.20.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.16.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

