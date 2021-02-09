Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,061 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

