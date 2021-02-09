DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DXC. Wolfe Research cut shares of DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of DXC opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

