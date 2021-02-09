Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$46.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$47.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -56.14. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

