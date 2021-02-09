Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,936 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average is $111.88. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

