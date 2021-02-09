Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

