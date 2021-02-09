Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 17,696 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 223.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 48,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $543,000.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $56.34.

