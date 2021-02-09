Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 63 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $3,960,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $217.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.48. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,823.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

