Dynamic Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $510,627.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,816.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.66 or 0.03769345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00374853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.64 or 0.01084321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.50 or 0.00488081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00362254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00232973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00020735 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,280,340 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

