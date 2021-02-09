Dynamite Trading Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $88,141.51 and $64,519.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00085299 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,171 coins and its circulating supply is 372,334 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

