Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) (CVE:EPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.19

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) (CVE:EPL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 446724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.37 million and a P/E ratio of 12.69.

About Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

