Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

EIC opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $19.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

