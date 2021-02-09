Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of EAR stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

