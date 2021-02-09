ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Trading 9.1% Higher

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 388,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 130,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The stock has a market cap of $106.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter.

ECMOHO Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

