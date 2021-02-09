ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.64.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.