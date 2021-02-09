EDC Blockchain Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $467,031.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.10 or 1.00318040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00033145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00096076 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

