Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.62-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.62-2.82 EPS.

EPC stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,369. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.60.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

