Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%.

NYSE ELVT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,613. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

