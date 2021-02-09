Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $95.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

