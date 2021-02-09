Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 7,258 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.3% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

