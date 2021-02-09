Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 86,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

