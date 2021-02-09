Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Gap Up to $6.90

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $7.65. Emmerson shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 6,764,653 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.43 million and a P/E ratio of -79.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.08.

Emmerson Company Profile (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

