ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Cut to Hold at Grupo Santander

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was downgraded by Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

