Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.52. 5,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

