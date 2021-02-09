Endo International’s (ENDP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $9.11 on Monday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Endo International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.