Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

NYSE ENR opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

Get Energizer alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.