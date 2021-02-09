Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of high end of +2-4% to $2.8-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.40 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:ENR opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

