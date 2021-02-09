Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.69

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.96. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 19,383 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million.

Energy Services of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

