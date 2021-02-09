EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENS opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

