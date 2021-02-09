Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.09. 28,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$35.87 and a 1 year high of C$80.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

