Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

