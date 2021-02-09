Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Market Perform Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

EPZM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

EPZM opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 542.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

