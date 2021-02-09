Equinix (EQIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $747.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $714.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.03.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

