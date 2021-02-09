Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Equinor ASA has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Santander lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

