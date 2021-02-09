Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Western Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Western Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Western Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 11,147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

