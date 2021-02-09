Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortinet, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fortinet in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $159.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $160.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

