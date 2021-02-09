Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 477,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

