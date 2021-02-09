Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut Biogen to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $268.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Biogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,891,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

