Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GoGold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

TSE:GGD opened at C$2.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$687.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.88.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

