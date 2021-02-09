Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kohl’s Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

KSS stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $51.46.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

