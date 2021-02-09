ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,506. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.