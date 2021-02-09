Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $9.62 or 0.00020546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.39 or 0.03750913 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.