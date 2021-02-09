Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.52. Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 74,593 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$160.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03.

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Etrion Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

