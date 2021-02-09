Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS.

Shares of RE stock opened at $225.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average of $220.20. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

